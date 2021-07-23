Monica Mitchell

Vice President

Wells Fargo

Monica Mitchell serves as vice president of corporate philanthropy and community development at Wells Fargo in Maryland and the greater Washington region. Within her position, Mitchell is responsible for overseeing affordable housing, workforce development, entrepreneurship and financial education efforts for underserved communities.

A native of Baltimore, Mitchell began her more than 20 years in banking as a financial services representative at Provident Bank. In 2004, after serving four years as a senior account manager at Bank of America, she joined Wells Fargo as an acquisition banking director before working her way up as vice president of financial education and community engagement, and her current role, which she started in September 2015.

In addition to her professional work, Mitchell has served for eight years as the founding president of the board for the Lillie May Carroll Jackson Girls Public Charter School, which serves roughly 300 girls in Baltimore between grades 5 and 8. The school, which officially opened in 2015, challenges girls to “take active roles in their classrooms and communities,” according to its website.