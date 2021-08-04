Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Michaels, 3 new specialty retailers join St. Thomas Shopping Center (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2021

Greenberg Gibbons announced Wednesday that four new retailers are joining St. Thomas Shopping Center, the neighborhood shopping center for Owings Mills. Next Door Pharmacy, uBreakiFix and Boston Market will open this fall and Michaels will open fall 2022. St. Thomas Shopping Center is located on Reisterstown Road, adjacent to Foundry Row, the mixed-use destination also owned ...

