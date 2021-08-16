Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hongtao Yu | Morgan St. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2021

Hongtao Yu, Ph.D. was named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morgan State University. The appointment, effective Sept. 1, concludes a nearly two-month search of internal candidates and cements a strategic path forward towards sustained academic advancement and achievement for Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University. Yu most recently served as dean of Morgan’s ...

