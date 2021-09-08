Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IonQ, UMD establish National Quantum Lab (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

Quantum computing device company IonQ Inc. and the University of Maryland (UMD) Wednesday announced a partnership to create the National Quantum Lab at Maryland (Q-Lab). The Q-Lab will be the nation’s first user facility that enables the scientific community to pursue world-leading research through hands-on access to a commercial-grade quantum computer. UMD-affiliated students, faculty, researchers, staff ...

