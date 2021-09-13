Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. court reverses assault conviction, cites race-based juror exclusion (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 13, 2021

Cecil County prosecutors unconstitutionally struck the lone prospective Black juror from an assault case because of her race, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Friday in overturning the conviction of the defendant, who is also Black. In it reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals said the state provided no “credible, racially neutral rationale” for having excluded ...

