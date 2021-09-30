Marcos Ballestero | Crosby Marketing Communications

Marcos Ballestero has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as vice president and digital creative director.

He will play a lead role in creative concepting and user-experience design of digital marketing campaigns, websites and mobile apps.

Ballestero has more than 20 years of experience with leading agencies. Most recently, he was a vice president and creative director with Qorvis MSLGroup in Washington and held similar positions with Weber Shandwick, Ketchum, and The NIH Cancer Institute. His work has garnered Webby, Addy and Telly awards for clients including the Alzheimer’s Association, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Cancer.gov and Repower America.