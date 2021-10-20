Dr. David Langer | Longeviti Neuro Solutions

Longeviti Neuro Solutions , a Baltimore-based medtech company that has designed a solution for patients undergoing complex brain surgeries, has named Dr. David Langer, chair of nurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, as its chief medical officer.

Langer will develop and drive the companies’ clinical strategy to expand use of Longeviti’s low-profile intracranial device platform, the first of its kind. Longeviti was founded in partnership with Johns Hopkins through its Technology Ventures’ FastForward.

As featured in the Netflix docu-series, Lenox Hill, Langer is also vice president of neurosurgery for Northwell Health’s Western Region and professor of neurosurgery and radiology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; he is one of the few cerebral bypass surgeons in the country.