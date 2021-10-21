2021 Icon Honors award winners announced

The Daily Record has announced the names of the 2021 Icon Honors award winners.

The Icon Honors awards recognize leaders across Maryland in business, law, politics and nonprofits who are over the age of 60. The award salutes them for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. The honorees also have moved their organizations and the state of Maryland forward by growing jobs and by their community involvement.

Honorees are selected for their long-standing commitment to Maryland and significant professional accomplishments through innovation and leadership. They are also champions of their industries and have demonstrated a sustained commitment to community service. They can be in the workforce or retired and must hold or have held senior management-level positions with decision-making authority for their organization.

“Sustained leadership and integrity are just two of many ways to describe this year’s Icon Honors recipients. They have withstood the whims and caprices of the moment to build what is lasting and durable,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “We at The Daily Record are proud to honor their impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision. Congratulations to the honorees.”

The Daily Record started the Icon Honors in 2017.

Honorees will be recognized during a virtual celebration Monday, Dec. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices.

A VIP reception for the winners and sponsors will be held at the Center Club in Baltimore from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Honorees will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Dec. 14 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

The Social Media Sponsor is Towson University. Celebration Sponsors include Epsilon Registration. For more information about sponsorships, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected]

Click here for more information about the winners and the event.