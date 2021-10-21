Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frosh makes it official: I will not seek re-election as attorney general (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 21, 2021

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh confirmed Thursday he will not seek re-election next year.

