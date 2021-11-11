Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby faces lawsuit over public records denials (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 11, 2021

A pair of legal advocacy groups is suing Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby over her office's repeated denials of public records requests related to police misconduct. The lawsuit, brought by the activist legal group Baltimore Action Legal Team and a transparency organization called Open Justice Baltimore, claims that Mosby's office has abused Maryland's Public Information ...

