Mosby, Braveboy release ‘do-not-call’ lists of police with credibility issues (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 29, 2021

The state's attorneys for Baltimore City and Prince George's County have jointly released their lists of current and former police officers they've identified with credibility problems.

