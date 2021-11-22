Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore-based medical cannabis dispensary bought for $8M (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021

A Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. subsidiary successfully completed the purchase of all substantial assets of Charm City Medicus LLC, a medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore, for $8 million.

