Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the Kenosha County Courthouse with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder on Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the Kenosha County Courthouse with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder on Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Rittenhouse attorneys’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend (access required)

By: Associated Press November 22, 2021

Regardless of what was happening behind the scenes, the strategy was clear: get the jury to regard Kyle Rittenhouse as a scared teenager who shot to save his life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo