M. Kendall Ludwig

President and principal designer

CurlyRed

M. Kendall Ludwig founded web design firm CurlyRed 14 years ago in Baltimore, creating “usable art” that lays bare the beauty in ordinary things.

She successfully transitioned the business to Mountain Lake Park in Garrett County, where she lives with her husband and two daughters and serves as the president of the Garrett County Arts Council.

“I hope I am a strong role model to our two young daughters, Margot and Juliette,” Ludwig said. “I want them to see that it’s possible to do what you love while maintaining a work-life balance that prioritizes family and self-care.”

She is outspoken about women’s rights and the rights of underrepresented populations in the community and is involved in the newly formed NAACP Garrett County Chapter, as well as a member at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

Ludwig earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Towson University. She considers her most significant professional accomplishment to be founding a long-lasting business that creates good design for everyone, cares about every client, and fully provides for her family.

“I hope that I have helped make Garrett County, MD a more welcoming place to live, work and play for all people — first and foremost as business owner,” Ludwig said.