Ravenell's defense in racketeering trial centers on missing money

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 8, 2021

The defense lawyer for Baltimore attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell posed a question to jurors in his opening statement Wednesday: If Ravenell received millions of dollars in drug proceeds from a marijuana-trafficking client, as the government claims, where is all that cash? Ravenell, who is on trial in federal court this month on charges that he conspired ...

