Allison M. Midei | Duane Morris

Allison M. Midei was a co-recipient of the 15th annual Duane Morris Pro Bono Award.

The award honors the outstanding service of attorneys who exemplify Duane Morris’ commitment to pro bono service and have made a significant impact on an individual or community.

Midei successfully represented a Salvadorian father seeking the return of his sons after they were kidnapped in contravention of local court orders and the United Nations Hague Convention On International Child Abduction. Midei and a team of attorneys argued a three-day federal trial securing an order returning the children.

In a second Hague case, Midei helped secure the return flight for an Honduran child amidst the pandemic, which caused multiple canceled flights and required advocacy with the Honduran government for travel documents. going above and beyond, she drove the child to the airport at 5 p.m.— with a translator on speakerphone—to make a last-minute flight.