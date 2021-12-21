Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SolaREIT closes on $2M Pennsylvania land deal (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021

SolaREIT, a Rockville-based solar real estate investment fund, has executed a $2 million solar land deal with developer partners PTR Holdco and Prospect 14. The deal involves a parcel of land on which a 20 megawatt (MW) solar project in Pennsylvania will be constructed. SolaREIT, which launched in late 2020, represents an innovative model in financing solar land and provides more ...

