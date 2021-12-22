Latif Zaman and Webb McArthur | Hudson Cook

Latif Zaman and Webb McArthur were promoted to equity partner of Hudson Cook LLP, effective Jan. 1.

Latif, who works out of the firm’s Hanover office, works closely with financial services providers at various stages of growth to develop, maintain and expand nationwide consumer and commercial credit and funding programs. On behalf of investor clients, Latif engages in due diligence of financial service providers, including fintech firms, bank partnership platforms, small business lenders, sales finance companies and legal funding companies. Latif advises legal funding companies on compliance with state and federal law, including issues related to licensing, documentation and recharacterization.

Webb, who works out of the firm’s Washington office, advises a range of financial institutions, consumer reporting agencies, technology and information companies, and others on compliance with data use and privacy laws, including the Fair Credit Reporting Act, California Consumer Privacy Act, Colorado Privacy Act, Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, General Data Protection Regulation, and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. As a member of the firm’s Credit Reporting, Privacy and Data Security practice group, Webb works closely with clients to develop data use and privacy compliance strategies, including in connection with product assessments, consumer relations, vendor management, and due diligence matters.