Francis Falatko | Franklin & Prokopik

Francis Falatko has joined Franklin & Prokopik as an associate, concentrating his litigation practice primarily in the area of liability defense.

Before joining F&P, Falatko worked for Conti Fenn LLC and managed a caseload that included workers’ compensation insurance contract disputes between an insurer and its insureds, defense of administrative complaints before the Maryland Insurance Administration. His caseload also included the defense of automobile manufacturers in Maryland trial and appellate courts, commercial lease litigation, and other complex litigation relating to land use, premises liability, and agency relationships.

After graduating from law school in 2017, Falatko clerked for Judge Julie S. Solt, administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Frederick County.

Falatko is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and Baltimore City Bar Association.