Hogan names Tang to Court of Special Appeals (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 5, 2022

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday nominated Rockville attorney Rosalyn Tang to the state’s second-highest court.

