Shawe Rosenthal attorneys | Md. Super Lawyers

All 12 partners at Baltimore-based employment and labor law firm Shawe Rosenthal LLP have been named to the 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers list.

Five partners were named in the Employment Litigation practice area (Bruce S. Harrison, Eric Hemmendinger, Teresa D. Teare, Parker E. Thoeni, and Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella) and seven were recognized in the Employment and Labor practice area (Darryl G. McCallum, J. Michael McGuire, Fiona W. Ong, Stephen D. Shawe, Gary L. Simpler, Mark J. Swerdlin, and Lindsey A. White).

In addition, three Shawe Rosenthal associates have been recognized as 2022 Maryland Rising Stars by Super Lawyers: Courtney B. Amelung, Paul D. Burgin and Veronica Yu Welsh.