Chichi Nyagah-Nash | City of Baltimore

Chichi Nyagah-Nash, currently the director at the Department of General Services for the city of Baltimore, will serve as the city’s new deputy city administrator.

Nyagah-Nash holds a bachelor’s degree in international business administration from Alliant International University and an MBA in human resources from Johns Hopkins University.

Upon earning her Master’s degree, Nyagah-Nash became the senior program administrator for U.S. Food Service, Inc. She administered a company-wide ethics hotline for the $20 billion company with more than 26,000 employees and investigated company allegations of theft, fraud, and other related issues.

In 2012, Nyagah-Nash joined DGS and held the position of deputy division chief for fleet management for six years. While there, she managed an operating budget of $47 million and was responsible for purchasing and maintaining all City vehicles.

She also developed policies and procedures to govern operational changes aimed at efficiency improvements. She has also served as director of special projects at the Department of Housing & Community Development and as Assistant Deputy Director at the Department of Human Resources.

In her current role as the director of DGS, Nyagah-Nash leads an agency responsible for providing support services to the city’s departments and mayoral offices in fleet management, facilities maintenance, capital construction and energy with a $150 million budget.