Baltimore mayor, city leaders announce tax sale exemption program

Under the leadership of Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Department of Finance Director Henry J. Raymond and Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy, the city of Baltimore will open the application to its Tax Sale Exemption Program on Tuesday.

The Tax Sale Exemption Program is an annual city program managed by the Departments of Finance and Housing and Community Development. Successful applicants have their properties removed from tax sale in the year they apply. This is the first year that the program is in effect.

The program was established through Baltimore City Council Bill 20-0593, which directed the director of finance to withhold specific properties from tax sale. That legislation was sponsored by Councilwoman Danielle N. McCray, District 2, with the support of Mayor Scott, then Council President.

The city sets aside $2 million annually. From that starting balance, the amount of each applicant’s liens are deducted from the balance remaining. Once the $2 million is exhausted, the program closes.

Applications will be accepted until April 15. Residents must apply every year to exempt qualified properties from the annual tax sale.

Eligible homeowners can obtain an application on the DHCD website. Residents may also pick up a paper application at the 1st floor of the Abel Wolman Building and the 11th floor of 417 E. Fayette Street, Baltimore, 21202.

To submit a paper application, you may mail it or bring it to the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development at 417 E. Fayette Street, Suite 1125, Baltimore, MD 21202.

The number of properties removed from tax sale through this program is limited, and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is best to apply as early as possible.

This program does not forgive unpaid bills, and if the accounts are not paid, they may qualify the property for tax sale the following year.

Today’s announcement comes following the Mayor’s decision in May 2021 to remove around 2,500 owner-occupied homes from the annual tax sale. This past Fall, Mayor Scott said he would take additional steps to address the tax sale process by setting up a Tax Sale Workgroup and purchasing the liens of 454 owner-occupied homes.

Tax Sale Work Group meetings are open to the public and can be found on the Boards and Commissions webpage: https://mayor.baltimorecity.gov/tax-sale-workgroup.

For more information regarding the application process, please call the Department of Finance at (410) 396 3000 or email the Department of Housing & Community Development at dhcd.taxsaleinfo@baltimorecity.gov.