Global Alliant, an IT consulting and software development company based in Columbia, on Friday selected Unanet ERP GovCon to help it better manage time entry and costs for its expanding base of employees and associates, support the in-depth, detailed reporting required in bid processes that government agencies need, and manage its pipeline of new business.

Global Alliant, an 8a certified company founded in 2016, says it provides innovative, tailor-made, cost-effective IT services and software solutions to both the public and private sectors. The company recently ranked first in Maryland for growth and was ranked 34th in Inc.’s Top 5000 fastest growing companies list with more than 8,800% growth in the past three years.

Global Alliant plans to implement its ERP quickly, which is one advantage Unanet offers over competitive products. Recognized as the best timesheet for GovCons, once implemented, Unanet will give Global Alliant a variety of benefits it needs to succeed in the growing IT and GovCon industries such as iIdentifying employees’ labor to cost objectives in order to meet mandatory compliance requirements, enabling collection of time to track project effort and support payroll, invoicing, and project accounting and supporting timekeeping compliance needs from monitoring daily entry requirements to the association of the correct labor categories.