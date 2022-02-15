FEATURED MOVER | Raymond Gambrill, Miller, Miller & Canby

Miller, Miller & Canby attorney Raymond Gambrill was elected treasurer of the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association.

Along with the other newly-elected officers, he was sworn in Dec. 9 at the Circuit Courthouse in Upper Marlboro.

Raymond is an associate in Miller, Miller & Canby’s Litigation Practice Group, and focuses his practice in business, commercial and real estate litigation, as well as criminal defense litigation. In addition to his membership in the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association, he is a member of the Montgomery County Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar Association and the Monumental City Bar Association. He also serves on the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Executive Committee.

Raymond began his legal career as a Judicial Law Clerk for Judge John W. Debelius, III in Circuit Court for Montgomery County. He then served as an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County for more than two years, where he developed his trial skills, successfully litigating numerous criminal and traffic matters. He followed his prosecution experience with several years in private practice prior to joining Miller, Miller & Canby.

ABOUT RAYMOND GAMBRILL

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Mount Saint Joseph High School, Hampton University (Bachelor of Science), The University of Baltimore School of Law (Juris Doctor)

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I had not chosen my current profession, I would have chosen to become a doctor. I have always had a love for science and medicine.

Favorite vacation:

Isla Mujeres!

When I want to relax, I … :

Go for a long run. I know that sounds counterintuitive, but it works for me.

Favorite movies:

I am a big fan of thriller/horror movies (The Sixth Sense, Get out, etc.)

Favorite quotation:

A change in perspective will change your life.