Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland Tech Council launches 2 new regional organizations

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2022

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the state’s largest technology and life sciences trade association, Tuesday announced it has launched two new regional tech councils to leverage its statewide impact locally in the Baltimore region and Prince George’s County.

The Baltimore Regional Tech Council and Prince George’s County Tech Council each seek to fulfill in their communities MTC’s mission.

Each council offers members best in class educational programming from local industry leaders with a focus on issues uniquely impacting that community, including workforce development, local procurement policies, professional development, advocacy with their county and/or municipal governments, and networking at large and small events.

All new and existing members of MTC can participate in any regional council chapter. Regional councils are led by volunteer industry leaders and are financially supported by regional businesses.

The Prince George’s County Tech Council will host its kickoff event Wednesday in the Sunset Room at National Harbor. The Baltimore Regional Tech Council hosted its inaugural event in February.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo