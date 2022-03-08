Maryland Tech Council launches 2 new regional organizations

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the state’s largest technology and life sciences trade association, Tuesday announced it has launched two new regional tech councils to leverage its statewide impact locally in the Baltimore region and Prince George’s County.

The Baltimore Regional Tech Council and Prince George’s County Tech Council each seek to fulfill in their communities MTC’s mission.

Each council offers members best in class educational programming from local industry leaders with a focus on issues uniquely impacting that community, including workforce development, local procurement policies, professional development, advocacy with their county and/or municipal governments, and networking at large and small events.

All new and existing members of MTC can participate in any regional council chapter. Regional councils are led by volunteer industry leaders and are financially supported by regional businesses.

The Prince George’s County Tech Council will host its kickoff event Wednesday in the Sunset Room at National Harbor. The Baltimore Regional Tech Council hosted its inaugural event in February.