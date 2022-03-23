Brandon K. Angell, Teri K. Simmons and Andrew T. Walsworth | BSC Group

Brandon K. Angell, Teri K. Simmons and Andrew T. Walsworth have been named partners at BSC Group LLC.

The three long-time managers have a combined 40 years at the firm and are known throughout the region for their dedication to their clients and the community they serve.

Angell, CPA, has more than 20 years of accounting experience, with a specialization in small business and personal accounting, taxation and outsourced CFO services. He is a graduate of Wilmington University. Angell serves the community as the board chair of Compass Hospice and a board member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. He resides in Cordova with his wife, Susan, and children, Nicholas and Lily.

Simmons, CPA, has been with BSC Group and its predecessors for more than 15 years and has worked in a variety of areas, including audit and taxation with both business and individual clients. She earned a Master’s Degree in taxation from the University of Baltimore and completed her undergraduate degree from Salisbury University. Simmmon upholds BSC Group’s spirit of volunteerism in her leadership roles with Tidewater Rotary, Junior Achievement, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and the Talbot County Paramedic Foundation. She lives in Preston with her husband, Brad, and daughter, Olivia.

Walsworth, CPA, is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP) in addition to being a licensed CPA. A graduate of James Madison University, he specializes in taxation and works with a variety of business and individual clients. Andrew is the treasurer of the Rotary Club of Easton and Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers. He lives in Easton with his wife, Courtney.