Kimberly McLean, Darci M. Smith and James J. McKittrick Jr. | Gordon Feinblatt

Gordon Feinblatt LLC announced that Kimberly McLean, Darci M. Smith and James J. McKittrick Jr. joined the firm.

McLean is Counsel in our Technology & Intellectual Property practice. She brings more than 20 years of patent prosecution experience, including being a primary patent examiner.

She attended University of Baltimore School of Law and holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the State University of New York in Binghamton and Morgan State University, respectively.

McLean is admitted to practice in Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia. She is also registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith is an associate on the firm’s health care team. She has more than six years of experience in health insurance law and policy with a focus in Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act compliance and enforcement.

She attended University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and is a graduate of State University of New York at Buffalo and is admitted to practice in Maryland.

McKittrick is an associate on the firm’s business team who brings legal experience corporate, tax and employee benefits matters.

He received his J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and is a graduate of University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and is admitted to practice in Maryland and District of Columbia.