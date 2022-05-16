Barry Herman | Womble Bond

Barry Herman, an IP litigator who serves on Womble Bond Dixon’s Firm Management Committee, was named to the board of directors for Casey Cares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers uplifting activities and experiences for critically ill children and their families in Baltimore, Washington, Florida and other mid-Atlantic states.

Herman is office managing partner of Wombole’s Baltimore office and is the leader of the firm’s U.S. chemicals subsector (manufacturing). A chemical engineer by training, Herman litigates patent disputes in the chemical, mechanical, and electrical arts, and has significant experience with trade secret, trademark, and antitrust litigation.

He has been selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America for the past several years in the fields of Intellectual Property Litigation, Patent Litigation, and Patent Law. He was named by Best Lawyers as Baltimore’s “Lawyer of the Year” for Patent Litigation from 2017 to 2019 and for Intellectual Property Litigation in 2021. In 2018, he was named by the Maryland Daily Record as one its Leadership in Law honorees.

In addition to his practice, Herman has been active in the Maryland State Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Section for the past several years and served as section chair in 2016-2017. He served for several years on the Board of Directors for Boys Hope Girls Hope Baltimore, including a two-year term as the organization’s Chairman, and is currently on the Advisory Board. Herman is also on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, has coached youth baseball and basketball for the Severna Park Green Hornets organization for the past several years and is currently the league director for the high school (“scrub”) recreational basketball league.

Herman, an avid tennis player, lives in Anne Arundel County with his wife and three sons.