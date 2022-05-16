Tammy Kaskel | The Arc Baltimore

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022

Tammy Kaskel was named Employee of the Year – Administration by The Arc Baltimore.

Kaskel, who is known to her colleagues as the official cheerleader for The Arc with a boundless enthusiasm for the organization’s mission, was honored by The Arc Baltimore during its 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Reception.

Kaskel serves as a coordinator in The Arc Baltimore’s Family & Independent Living program. She also serves as the facilitator for The Arc Baltimore’s Moms’ Support Group and volunteers with its self-advocacy group, New Hope for All, assisting with recruitment and finding training opportunities. In addition, she is a member of the steering committee for The Arc Baltimore’s Leadership Institute program, having completed the program herself last year.

