Baltimore council passes police accountability board bill

By: Associated Press June 28, 2022

Baltimore’s City Council passed a bill Monday to create a police accountability board.

The bill passed with several amendments, news outlets reported. The amendments include allowing former officers to serve on the board and giving the police department two weeks to refer complaints instead of three days.

A law passed by the General Assembly last year requires each Maryland jurisdiction in Maryland to have a police accountability board by Friday, July 1. The bill now goes to the desk of Mayor Brandon Scott, who is expected to sign it.

