Andrew Levy, Andrew Freeman and Joshua Treem | Brown Goldstein

Three partners at Brown, Goldstein & Levy were honored by Chambers USA for 2022 and the firm was recognized in three categories.

The honored partners were Andrew Levy (Litigation—Appellate and Litigation–General Commercial), Andrew Freeman (Litigation–General Commercial) and Joshua Treem (Litigation: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations).

The firm was also recognized in the practice areas of Litigation: Appellate in Maryland, Litigation: General Commercial in Maryland and Litigation: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations.