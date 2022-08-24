Jane Stine

Co-Founder/Managing Director

Loop Abroad

When Jane Stine founded Loop Abroad, a veterinary study abroad program in 2009 with her husband, she knew to become a leader in the study abroad field, they would have to make a concerted effort to grow, improve and, in some cases, change, their organization in response to feedback from the veterinary community and the students they served.

“I believe in listening to our global conservation partners and learning from their expertise, and I think it’s why we’ve outlasted so many other organizations in the past few years,” said Stine.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Loop Abroad did not slow down, instead pivoted to virtual programming. The organization was able to keep on its full global staff. This year, Loop Abroad will help over 1,000 students learn from conservation projects around the globe.

Even after students complete their veterinary study abroad experience with Loop Abroad, Stine, who is a lawyer, author and teacher continues to work with them, helping with their veterinary school and internship applications and connecting them to alumni or faculty.

Stine, who is autistic, believes she has been able to be successful not despite her autism, but because of it.

“My empathy and sensitivity are a deep source of strength that allows me to advocate for students, conservation projects, and animals in need to provide connections that benefit everyone involved,” Stine said.

Stine received her J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center.