Kayla Williams

Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County Inc.

Kayla Williams always wanted a career in public service where she could work directly with vulnerable populations to see the direct impact of her work on their lives.

After finishing her judicial clerkship in 2018, Williams joined Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County Inc., which provides legal education, advice, and legal representation at no cost to low-income residents in civil matters.

During her tenure, she developed and implemented the organization’s same-day tenant representation program which provides free representation to tenants facing eviction. Williams is now the supervising attorney for housing and eviction prevention which has represented over 2,000 clients to date and provided legal advice to 2,000 tenants.

Though being able to advocate on behalf of low-income and underserved individuals is one of her greatest professional achievements, Williams sees earning her law degree as her greatest source of pride. She is the first person in her family to become a lawyer in both Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

“Becoming a lawyer used to feel like a dream that was far out of reach, but the journey has taught me that anything is truly possible with hard work and dedication,” Williams said.