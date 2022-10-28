Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Greater Baltimore Committee announces 2022 Mayor’s Business Recognition Award recipients

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2022

The Greater Baltimore Committee and the Baltimore Development Corporation Friday selected 12 businesses to receive the 2022 Mayor’s Business Recognition Award, which honors organizations that have demonstrated significant leadership and service to improve the quality of life in Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be a featured speaker at the 48th annual event, scheduled for Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 at Renaissance Hotel Baltimore.

The annual awards are given for specific activities that have significantly benefited Baltimore. Examples of projects and activities this year’s award winners initiated include: hosting STEM events for future engineers; providing free internet access and other tech resources to families during the pandemic to assist with medical needs; and developing collaborative community efforts to support critical food distribution programs.

The 2022 award winners are:

  • Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE)
  • CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
  • Celeebrate Us Workforce Training
  • Engineering Society of Baltimore
  • Fearless
  • Herbert J Hoelter Vocational Training Center Baltimore
  • Kennedy Krieger Institute
  • Lord Baltimore Hotel
  • NorthBay Education, Inc.
  • RE Harrington Plumbing, Heating & Utilities Company
  • Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel
  • Securityplus Federal Credit Union

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now at https://gbc.org/events/48th-annual-mayors-business-recognition-awards/.

