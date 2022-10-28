Greater Baltimore Committee announces 2022 Mayor’s Business Recognition Award recipients

The Greater Baltimore Committee and the Baltimore Development Corporation Friday selected 12 businesses to receive the 2022 Mayor’s Business Recognition Award, which honors organizations that have demonstrated significant leadership and service to improve the quality of life in Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be a featured speaker at the 48th annual event, scheduled for Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 at Renaissance Hotel Baltimore.

The annual awards are given for specific activities that have significantly benefited Baltimore. Examples of projects and activities this year’s award winners initiated include: hosting STEM events for future engineers; providing free internet access and other tech resources to families during the pandemic to assist with medical needs; and developing collaborative community efforts to support critical food distribution programs.

The 2022 award winners are:

Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE)

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Celeebrate Us Workforce Training

Engineering Society of Baltimore

Fearless

Herbert J Hoelter Vocational Training Center Baltimore

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Lord Baltimore Hotel

NorthBay Education, Inc.

RE Harrington Plumbing, Heating & Utilities Company

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel

Securityplus Federal Credit Union

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now at https://gbc.org/events/48th-annual-mayors-business-recognition-awards/.