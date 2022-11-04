Jonathan Hicks | Paul’s Place

Paul’s Place announced Jonathan Hicks as the executive chef of Groundwork Kitchen, the nonprofit organization’s restaurant at 925 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore’s Pigtown community.

A Maryland native and Laurel High School graduate, Hicks, also known as “The Uneek Chef,” brings two decades of restaurant experience to Groundwork Kitchen.

Hicks honed his culinary skills at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he earned an Associate of Science in culinary arts and a Bachelor of Science in food entrepreneurship, graduating in 2005.

Throughout his career, he has helped with the opening efforts of Earth Wood & Fire (Mt. Washington), George Martins Grillfire (Hanover), Cosima at Mill No.1 (Hampden) and Cozy Café (Ellicott City).

Since his return to Baltimore almost 11 years ago, Hicks has been a part of several noteworthy kitchens including Waterfront Kitchen (Chef Jerry Pellegrino), Birroteca/Nickel Taphouse (Chef Melanie Molinaro/ Robbin Haas), and The Local (Chef Zack Trabbold).

Passionate about his craft, Chef Hicks has participated in various cooking competitions including the World Food Championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022. He has earned multiple wins at Restaurant Association of Maryland sponsored events and was named the Maryland Agriculture/ Governor Hogan Catfish Battle Champ in both 2021 and 2022. Chef Hicks will be making an appearance as a contestant on a Food Network program before the end of the year.