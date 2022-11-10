Dr. James J. York and Ashton DeLong Annous | MedChi

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, installed James J. York, M.D. as the organization’s 175th President of the Board and named Ashton DeLong Annous as general counsel.

An orthopedic surgery specialist in Anne Arundel County, York’s leadership in medicine is rich and varied and includes Associate Chair of Surgery and Past President of the Medical Staff at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

During his tenure at MedChi, York served as chair of the Legislative Council and he is also a past president of the Maryland Orthopaedic Association. At the national level, York has served as Maryland representative to the Board of Councilors (BOC) of the AAOS and served as chair of the BOC State Legislative and Regulatory Issues Committee.

A specialist in sports medicine for all age groups, York has a clinical focus on care for the shoulder and knee. He specializes in cartilage transplants and joint repair and / or reconstruction. York is board certified in orthopaedic surgery and subspecialty board certified in orthopaedic sports medicine.

After serving three years in the Army and years in private practice with Chesapeake Orthopaedics, York later joined OSMC/Luminis Orthopaedics in 2014.

York is an active member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), and American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He has participated as an Instructor at AANA Shoulder Surgical Courses. He has served as Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and previously, the Uniformed Services University.

Throughout his career, York has demonstrated a special interest in the treatment and prevention of sports injuries. He served as team doctor for Archbishop Spalding HS for 26 years and has provided game coverage, preseason sports physicals, and coach training seminars at youth athletic organizations, high schools and the Anne Arundel Community College.

York served as a youth soccer coach for Severna Park Green Hornets organization for many years and earned a U.S. Soccer Federation ‘D’ coaching license. In his spare time, he enjoys martial arts (Chen style Taijiquan and Chen sword), golf, bicycling, the Irish language and medieval and military history.

Prior to joining MedChi, Annous spent more than three years working on behalf of Maryland doctors as an associate attorney at Medical Mutual Liability Insurance Society of Maryland. She also served as senior law clerk to former Chief Judge Patrick Woodward at the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland and as law clerk to the late Judge Thomas Simpson Jr. at the Circuit Court for Charles County.