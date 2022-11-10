Susan Grey | Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, a Rockville-based provider of amenity management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, including spas, fitness centers, meetings and events spaces, pools and private clubs, appointed Susan Grey as senior vice president of spa.

Grey, a global operations leader with more than 20 years of experience in the health, beauty and wellness industry, will be responsible for leading the creation of wellness programs within Arch’s Spa Division and across the organization. She also will collaborate with the senior leadership team on long-term strategic planning to further enhance Arch’s financial performance, guest experiences and operational excellence of its wellness services.

Grey formerly was vice president of operations for The Well, an integrated wellness center in New York City, where she managed the launch of its flagship location and development of four additional sites. Prior to that, she served private equity firm L Catterton and its portfolio company, Steiner Leisure Limited, in roles of increasing responsibility leading to regional vice president, spa operations.

Among her accomplishments, she led the growth of Bliss Spas, from three locations in New York City and London to 26 global locations, launched a Bliss Spa membership program, managed the Bliss brand’s relaunch and was responsible for conceptualizing the Remède Spa brand, a spa exclusive to St. Regis Hotels and Resorts. Earlier in her career, Grey worked as a general manager of the Bliss Soho Spa in New York before becoming an area manager and director of spa operations for Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in history at Binghamton University, New York.