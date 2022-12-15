Mary Roby Sanders | Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders

Mary Roby Sanders, of the law firm Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A.., received the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers’ Professionalism Award for 2022.

The Professionalism Award is a national, annual award given to a family law attorney and AAML Fellow who consistently demonstrates a high level of commitment to the practice of family law. They are regarded as civil, cooperative, and respectful to opposing counsel, witnesses, third parties and the court. Nominations are made by Fellows to the Professionalism & Collegiality Committee.

Sanders is an AV Preeminent rated attorney who practices exclusively in the area of family law. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor, with honors, from the University of Maryland. Mary is a member of the Women’s Bar Association, a former chair and current member of the Baltimore County Bench Bar Committee and the Family Law Committee of the Baltimore County Bar Association.

She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and past chair of the Family Law Section Council of the Maryland State Bar Association. Mary has been named to the “Maryland Super Lawyers” lists every year since 2007, and was selected to the 2020 Top 100 Lawyers List and the Top 50 Women List. This is the first time she has received the high honor of the Professionalism Award.