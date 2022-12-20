Laura Bland and Dara Winfield | Choptank Community Health System

Choptank Community Health System welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Laura Bland, DNP, CRNP, FNP of Federalsburg, and Dara Winfield, MSN, MPH, CRNP, FNP-BC of Preston, to its Denton Health Center medical practice.

Bland has nine years of nursing experience and holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Salisbury University. She became a Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse in 2017 through the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing. She is a current member of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society, the Emergency Nurses Association, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.

Winfield has more than 15 years of nursing experience, including work in Baltimore and New York City’s Bronx and Harlem communities. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from The Catholic University of America in Washington. with a focus on diabetes quality improvement processes. She also holds a Master of Public Health from the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, La. She is a current member of the American Academy of HIV Medicine and the American Nurses Association. She specializes in working with patients with HIV and Hep C and provides gender-affirming care. Winfield is fluent in Spanish and has a passion for taking care of Latino and immigrant populations.