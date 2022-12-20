Md. Super Lawyers | Shawe Rosenthal

Twelve partners at Baltimore-based employment and labor law firm Shawe Rosenthal LLP have been named to the 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers list. In addition, three Shawe Rosenthal associates have been recognized as 2022 Maryland Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.

Five partners at Shawe Rosenthal were named 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers in the “Employment Litigation: Defense” practice area: Bruce S. Harrison, Eric Hemmendinger, Teresa D. Teare, Parker E. Thoeni and Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella.

In addition, seven Shawe Rosenthal partners were recognized in the “Employment and Labor” practice area of the 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers list: Darryl G. McCallum, J. Michael McGuire, Fiona W. Ong, Co-Managing Partner Stephen D. Shawe, Co-Managing Partner Gary L. Simpler, Mark J. Swerdlin and Lindsey A. White.

Three Shawe Rosenthal associates were named 2023 Maryland Rising Stars in the Employment and Labor practice area: Courtney B. Amelung, Paul D. Burgin and Veronica Yu Welsh.