The Daily Record’s 2023 Top 100 Women in Maryland announced

The Daily Record has announced the 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees recognizing high-achieving Maryland women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring.

“The 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are leading companies, creating change, breaking barriers and charting new territory. They are leaders who make a difference in their communities and also mentor and inspire future leaders toward success,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media.

There are 14 women who are joining the Circle of Excellence winning the award for a third and final time.

“This year’s Circle of Excellence honorees are inspirational. They have been active, successful leaders in their professions and in their communities for many years and are also devoted to mentoring future generations. We at The Daily Record are honored to recognize these outstanding women,” Fischer-Huettner added.

Honorees are selected by past Top 100 Women and business leaders. Nominees were chosen based on professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships and mentoring experience among other categories to be selected. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements and accomplishments by women across many professions in corporate and nonprofit sectors across the state. Fourteen women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, receiving the award for a third and final time.

The women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 8 at The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore. The sponsor for the Circle of Excellence is GBMC Healthcare, Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University and the Leadership Sponsor is Towson University.

To see a complete list of honorees and for more information on the event visit thedailyrecord.com/top-100-women/