MLSC opens nominations for 2023 awards

The Maryland Legal Services Corporation Wednesday announced nominations have opened for its annual awards, presented each fall to people and organizations that have contributed significantly to the provision of civil legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders.

Nominations are due by June 30 and recipients will be recognized at the MLSC Annual Awards Reception, scheduled for November 16, 2023 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore.

Awards will be presented by Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader of the Maryland Supreme Court and by the Hon. Sidney A. Butcher of the District Court of Anne Arundel County and the MLSC board chair. Founded in 1982, MLSC’s mission is to ensure low-income Marylanders have access to stable, efficient and effective civil legal assistance through the distribution of funds to nonprofit legal services organizations.

For more information or to submit a nomination, go to www.mlsc.org/awards.