MLSC opens nominations for 2023 awards

Daily Record Staff//May 10, 2023

Home>Law>

MLSC opens nominations for 2023 awards

MLSC opens nominations for 2023 awards

By Daily Record Staff

//May 10, 2023

The Maryland Legal Services Corporation Wednesday announced nominations have opened for its annual awards, presented each fall to people and organizations that have contributed significantly to the provision of civil legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders.

Nominations are due by June 30 and recipients will be recognized at the MLSC Annual Awards Reception, scheduled for November 16, 2023 at Westminster Hall in Baltimore.

Awards will be presented by Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader of the Maryland Supreme Court and by the Hon. Sidney A. Butcher of the District Court of Anne Arundel County and the MLSC board chair.  Founded in 1982, MLSC’s mission is to ensure low-income Marylanders have access to stable, efficient and effective civil legal assistance through the distribution of funds to nonprofit legal services organizations.

For more information or to submit a nomination, go to www.mlsc.org/awards.

-

Related Content

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 25, 2023. Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to charges alleging fraud, theft at heart of campaign

U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Con[...]

May 10, 2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

The Maryland Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit from a group of internet providers who challenged the state's f[...]

May 9, 2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell is asking the entire 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consi[...]

May 9, 2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

May 9, 2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Baltimore

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he plans to represent hundreds of sexual abuse survivors in lawsuits agai[...]

May 9, 2023

Veteran ‘enamored’ with Hitler sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

A military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler was sentenced to pri[...]

May 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Francisco Santana shops at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. The inflation surge led Santana, a New York City resident, to shift his grocery shopping from local chains to Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

10/5/2023
This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023 depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. (Perrigo via AP)

FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

10/5/2023
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 25, 2023. Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to charges alleging fraud, theft at heart o[...]

10/5/2023

Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

10/5/2023

Rita’s opening new location in Baltimore’s Renaissance District

10/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT