Bill Baird | Stepstone Group

Daily Record Staff//May 11, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 11, 2023

Loyola University Maryland’s chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, a business honor society, inducted as an honorary member Bill Baird, MBA ’94, BBA ’86, vice president for operations at Stepstone Group. Beta Gamma Sigma honors an individual each year who has achieved distinction in business and administration.

