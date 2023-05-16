National Aquarium receives 5-year accreditation from national organization

The National Aquarium has earned a five-year renewal of its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, extending its continuous accreditation since its original application in 1984. (File photo)

The National Aquarium has earned a five-year renewal of its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission in March at the AZA’s Mid-Year Meeting. This renewal extends the National Aquarium’s continuous accreditation since its original application in 1984.

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous, on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing, veterinary care, keeper training, safety for visitors, staff and animals, educational programs, conservation efforts, financial stability, risk management, governance and guest services.

Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is either fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied. A thorough review makes sure each facility has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards, which emphasize animal wellbeing, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. AZA requires facilities to complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of Association membership.

According to the AZA, fewer than 10% of the 2,800 animal exhibitors registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture are AZA accredited. There are currently 238 AZA-accredited facilities and 15 AZA-certified related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. The National Aquarium and the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore are the only AZA-accredited facilities in the state of Maryland.

The AZA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science and recreation. It is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries.