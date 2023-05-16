National Aquarium receives 5-year accreditation from national organization

Daily Record Staff//May 16, 2023

Home>maryland news>

National Aquarium receives 5-year accreditation from national organization

The National Aquarium has earned a five-year renewal of its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, extending its continuous accreditation since its original application in 1984. (File photo)

National Aquarium receives 5-year accreditation from national organization

By Daily Record Staff

//May 16, 2023

The National Aquarium has earned a five-year renewal of its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission in March at the AZA’s Mid-Year Meeting. This renewal extends the National Aquarium’s continuous accreditation since its original application in 1984.

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous, on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing, veterinary care, keeper training, safety for visitors, staff and animals, educational programs, conservation efforts, financial stability, risk management, governance and guest services.

Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is either fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied. A thorough review makes sure each facility has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards, which emphasize animal wellbeing, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. AZA requires facilities to complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of Association membership.

According to the AZA, fewer than 10% of the 2,800 animal exhibitors registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture are AZA accredited. There are currently 238 AZA-accredited facilities and 15 AZA-certified related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. The National Aquarium and the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore are the only AZA-accredited facilities in the state of Maryland.

The AZA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science and recreation. It is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries.

Related Content

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

The email went out on Wednesday evening: Leo Wise, an assistant U.S. attorney known for major corruption prose[...]

May 16, 2023

Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer

Tim’s Furniture Mart, an Elkton-based retailer of home furnishings and flooring, signed a lease with Simon P[...]

May 16, 2023

Greater Baltimore Committee to unveil multiyear agenda at 2023 annual meeting

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) will host its 2023 annual meeting May 25, the first since its merger wit[...]

May 16, 2023

Cancer LifeNet collects more than $110K in annual fundraiser

With a forecast of steady and consistent rain, the 10th annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk went virtua[...]

May 16, 2023

FEATURED MOVER | Amber Shrodes, Harford County Public Library

Amber Shrodes has joined the Harford County Public Library as its new director of philanthropy and community e[...]

May 16, 2023

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

A convicted child rapist, whose crimes were recently highlighted in an extensive state report on sex abuse and[...]

May 15, 2023

Editors Picks

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer

16/5/2023
Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on March 16, 2022. Lawsuits have been filed in West Virginia and North Carolina challenging the states' restrictions on the use of abortion pills. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal

16/5/2023
Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington on May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation with a report that offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily

16/5/2023
The healthcare.gov website is seen on Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration says it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. (AP Photo, File)

Court order that could end ACA preventative care mandate put on hold

16/5/2023
A shopper peruses a mountain bicycle on display in a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colorado, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales up slightly in April, buoyed by solid job market, lower prices in s[...]

16/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT