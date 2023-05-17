Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boyfriend

Madeleine O'Neill

By Madeleine O'Neill

//May 17, 2023

The Anne Arundel County Circuit Courthouse (The Daily Record file/Bryan P. Sears)

An Anne Arundel County jury awarded $8.5 million to a woman who contracted genital herpes from a former boyfriend who was not honest about his own exposure to the virus, the woman’s lawyer said.

Court records show the jury found in favor of the woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe in the documents, on counts of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and fraud at a trial last week.

The woman alleged that her former boyfriend, an Annapolis man named Kim Sharps, misled her about his genital herpes and the fact that he had been exposed to prior sexual partners who also had genital herpes.

“These cases are more common around the country than one might think,” said the woman’s lawyer, Timothy F. Maloney, of Joseph, Greenwald and Laake, PA. “Juries tend to react harshly to this kind of reckless behavior.”

Sharps told The Daily Record that he plans to appeal the verdict. He said that he and the woman dated for about seven months and that he told her he was not the source of her genital herpes.

He also said the trial was biased against him and raised other concerns about the fairness of the process.

“There was a jury of all six females, which is not necessarily indicative of my peers,” he said. Civil juries in Maryland are made up of six people.

Sharps’ attorney, Eric Haversack of ERA Law Group, LLC, did not return a phone message seeking comment.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before awarding the woman $8.5 million in compensatory damages.

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection that is often spread through skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity. It has no cure and can cause painful sores.

More than 13% of the world’s population between the ages of 15 and 49 have the herpes simplex virus type two (HSV-2), which is mostly sexually transmitted, according to the World Health Organization.

Maloney said the case “profoundly impacted” the woman, who has received medical treatment and therapy.

“The jury was instructed that any person who knows or has reason to believe they have a sexually transmitted disease are required to take reasonable precautions, either by warning their partner or avoiding sexual contact altogether,” Maloney said.

“The plaintiff brought this case not only to obtain compensation, but also to obtain some public accountability for the outrageous conduct here.”

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Richard R. Trunnell presided over the two-day trial in Annapolis.

