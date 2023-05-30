Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court, with justices not always explaining case absences

Associated Press//May 30, 2023

Home>Law>

Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court, with justices not always explaining case absences

Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court, with justices not always explaining case absences

By Associated Press

//May 30, 2023

One Supreme Court justice explained her absence from a case. One justice didn’t.

The difference shows how difficult forging consensus over even small steps on ethics can be at the Supreme Court, which is facing new calls to adopt an ethics code following revelations about undisclosed gifts from a Republican megadonor to Justice Clarence Thomas.

Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the court needs to do more to reassure a skeptical public that the justices take their ethical obligations seriously.

Though the justices have been resistant to a binding code of ethical standards, all nine signed a “statement on ethics principles and practices” issued in late April that promised at least some small additional disclosure when one or more among them opts not to take part in a case.

A justice “may provide a summary explanation of a recusal decision,” the statement reads, a change from the standard practice of saying nothing at all.

A week ago, Justice Elena Kagan became the first member of the court to explain herself, indicating that her previous employment in President Barack Obama’s administration kept her out of an appeal, rejected by the court, from a death row inmate in Florida.

But on Tuesday, when the court turned away an appeal from energy companies, Justice Samuel Alito said nothing about why he was not involved.

Alito did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment, sent through the court’s public information office.

The probable reason for Alito’s decision is not hard to find in his latest financial disclosure report: He owns between $15,000 and $50,000 in stock in Phillips 66, one of the companies that appealed.

Criticism of the court stems principally from a series of reports by the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica about undisclosed gifts including payment of a relative’s school tuition and luxury trips provided to Thomas by Harlan Crow, a Dallas billionaire.

Mark Sherman reports for The Associated Press.

s

Related Content

Howard County Economic Development Authority CEO to retire

[caption id="attachment_672889" align="alignright" width="200"] Lawrence F. Twele[/caption] After serving m[...]

May 30, 2023
A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Companies are finding it’s not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly staying put.

Over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcement[...]

May 30, 2023

Greater Baltimore Committee unveils multiyear agenda at annual meeting

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) unveiled its multiyear agenda with 12 initiatives at its annual meeting.

May 26, 2023
Francisco Santana buys groceries at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April

A key index of U.S. prices ticked higher in April, and consumer spending rebounded, a sign that inflationary p[...]

May 26, 2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Expect big crowds for the summer travel season — and big prices, too

The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year[...]

May 26, 2023

Voluntary recall issued on Tastykake products in Md.

Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes distributed in Maryland.

May 24, 2023

Editors Picks

Dad’s comments about son’s sex orientation qualify as mental abuse, [...]

30/5/2023

Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage, Md. appeals c[...]

26/5/2023

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

26/5/2023

Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms

25/5/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing fun[...]

25/5/2023

Commentary

More News

A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Companies are finding it’s not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly[...]

30/5/2023
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women’s prison camp on May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. Holmes will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Elizabeth Holmes enters prison to begin 11-year sentence for blood-testing hoax

30/5/2023
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court, with justices not always explaining case [...]

30/5/2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to [...]

30/5/2023

Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming for th[...]

30/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT