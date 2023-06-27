United Way of Central Maryland program helping entrepreneurs in greater Baltimore 

United Way of Central Maryland and The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE), a New York-based nonprofit that provides individuals with entrepreneurial skills and support, have partnered to create an innovative program to empower entrepreneurs throughout greater Baltimore.

Powered by United Way of Central Maryland’s new Social Impact Accelerator, the initiative provides aspiring entrepreneurs with free access to The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community, a one-stop shop for the knowledge, tools and support needed to start or grow a business. The platform is provided free to entrepreneurs in central Maryland through the support of United Way along with corporate and philanthropic partners with a focus on their equity, diversity and corporate social responsibility goals.

The program will be open initially to United Way’s Changemaker Challenge alumni. In 2021, Changemakers received a combined $500,000 in grants to create programs that benefit residents in the region. Grantees included Alston for Athletes, B-360, Ballet After Dark, The Harford Community College Foundation, Improving Education, Kits to Heart, The Pro Bono Counseling Project, Safe Alternative Foundation for Education, Inc., Sharp Dressed Man and Sober Truth.

In addition to helping entrepreneurs in underserved communities, The Lonely Entrepreneur enables corporations, nonprofits, economic development organizations and individuals to provide the funding needed to support the entrepreneurs of their choice in line with their organizational objectives.