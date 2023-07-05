Baltimore Homecoming wants to hear from you for 2023 Homecoming Hero Awards

Baltimore Homecoming, an organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans to spark new collaborations and drive new investments in Baltimore’s future, Wednesday announced public voting for its Homecoming Hero Awards program is now open and runs through July 31.

The Homecoming Hero Awards, sponsored by T. Rowe Price, are public-driven and exist to celebrate and uplift “heroes” within Baltimore’s communities.

A Baltimore Homecoming committee of past heroes, host committee members and others selected 10 semifinalists and the public will vote on five winners who will be awarded $5,000 cash prizes and share their work on the stage during Baltimore Homecoming Activate 2023 on Oct. 19-20. The work of the 10 semifinalists supports mental health awareness, LGBTQIA wellness and housing security, youth empowerment, music and arts education, youth-led public policy, military veterans and more.

Semifinalists include:

The Homecoming Hero Awards is one of two signature community engagement programs that Baltimore Homecoming has offered since its launch in 2018. New this year, Baltimore Homecoming will use its platform to connect heroes with new connections, capital resources and opportunities through pairing Homecoming Heroes with coaching partners to provide public speaking and presentation support, inviting Homecoming Heroes to speak at intimate regional alumni events, producing videos and content to share across communities and creating intentional space for one-on-one connections between Homecoming Heroes and alumni.