Biannual Minority Outreach Fair connects businesses with contractors

Daily Record Staff//August 11, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

The Cordish Companies and Live Casino & Hotel Maryland partnered with the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) July 20 in an ongoing effort to connect small-, minority-, and women-owned businesses with large companies throughout the region for networking and potential contract opportunities at its Minority Outreach Fair.

On the list of more than 80 exhibitors in attendance was Howard University’s Real Estate Development & Capital Asset Management (REDCAM), bringing more than $1 billion in contracts available in the near term.

Attendees met and networked with businesses including Amtrak, Baltimore City Public Schools, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Constellation Energy, Johns Hopkins University and Health System, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland, Towson University and more.

Howard University REDCAM launched its Howard Builds initiative at the Minority Outreach Fair, which aims to identify contractors, vendors and trades of all sizes and assess their capabilities in upcoming projects.

The Minority Outreach Fair is part of a series of regular minority outreach events produced by The Cordish Companies and the MWMCA. Through this ongoing partnership, the two organizations demonstrate their commitment to inclusion and ensure that MBE/WBE firms have their foot in the local economy.

Patricia Barmore, a senior supplier specialist from Amtrak, chats with an attendee at the Minority Outreach Fair. (Photo by Thomas E.)
Adam Everett, left, a warehouse buyer from Live Casino & Hotel, listens to a question from an attendee at the Minority Outreach Fair. (Photo by Thomas E.)
Chanel Franze, left, manager of business diversity and supplier inclusion from Towson University, provides some information to an attendee at the Minority Outreach Fair. (Photo by Thomas E.)
At left, WSSC Water colleagues Angela Gaskins, a division manager in the office of supplier diversity and inclusion, and Natasha Williams, a communications and outreach specialist in the office of supplier diversity and inclusion, chat with a Minority Outreach Fair attendee. (Photo by Thomas E.)
Wayne Frazier, president of the Maryland-Washington Minority Companies Association, addresses the guests at the Minority Outreach Fair. (Photo by Thomas E.)
Ryan Eller, executive vice president and general manager of Live Casino & Hotel Maryland, delivers an address to attendees of the Minority Outreach Fair. Joining Eller on stage was Wayne Frazier, president of the Maryland-Washington Minority Companies Association. (Photo by Thomas E.)
HANOVER_MD_July_20: The Summer 2023 Minority Outreach Fair event held in The Event Center at Maryland Live! Casino on Thursday July 20, 2023 Photos: Tom Briglia/ PhotoGraphics for Live! Casino
HANOVER_MD_July_20: The Summer 2023 Minority Outreach Fair event held in The Event Center at Maryland Live! Casino on Thursday July 20, 2023 Photos: Tom Briglia/ PhotoGraphics for Live! Casino
HANOVER_MD_July_20: The Summer 2023 Minority Outreach Fair event held in The Event Center at Maryland Live! Casino on Thursday July 20, 2023 Photos: Tom Briglia/ PhotoGraphics for Live! Casino
Alybra Matthews, right, MDOT MDTA Compliance Manager from Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transportation Authority, answers questions from attendees at the Minority Outreach Fair. (Photo by Thomas E.)
Michele Kelly, MDOT MVA socioeconomic program manager, and Melissia Evans, MDOT MVA compliance analyst from Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration, hep some of the Minority Outreach Fair attendees. (Photo by Thomas E.)

