Biannual Minority Outreach Fair connects businesses with contractors

The Cordish Companies and Live Casino & Hotel Maryland partnered with the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) July 20 in an ongoing effort to connect small-, minority-, and women-owned businesses with large companies throughout the region for networking and potential contract opportunities at its Minority Outreach Fair.
On the list of more than 80 exhibitors in attendance was Howard University’s Real Estate Development & Capital Asset Management (REDCAM), bringing more than $1 billion in contracts available in the near term.
Attendees met and networked with businesses including Amtrak, Baltimore City Public Schools, Clark Construction Group, LLC, Constellation Energy, Johns Hopkins University and Health System, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland, Towson University and more.
Howard University REDCAM launched its Howard Builds initiative at the Minority Outreach Fair, which aims to identify contractors, vendors and trades of all sizes and assess their capabilities in upcoming projects.
The Minority Outreach Fair is part of a series of regular minority outreach events produced by The Cordish Companies and the MWMCA. Through this ongoing partnership, the two organizations demonstrate their commitment to inclusion and ensure that MBE/WBE firms have their foot in the local economy.
